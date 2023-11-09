Pickell, Hazen White, honored at PBN’s Manufacturing Awards ceremony

WARWICK – Craig Pickell recalled that there was a period of time when manufacturers were not well-received in Rhode Island.

Pickell, the CEO of Lincoln-based Bullard Abrasives Inc. who was presented with the Strategic Leadership award Wednesday from Providence Business News during the publication’s 2023 Manufacturing Awards ceremony, said manufacturers, to gain respectability for what they do, “kept our heads down” and “went about our business.” Along with new administrations and new thinking and the idea of recognizing manufacturing “as the backbone of our economy,” Pickell said the manufacturing sector has since built “a very good economy.”

“Rhode Island is a really great place to set up our [manufacturing] economy,” Pickell said. “Our employees, as a result, find all the resources they need for the things they have to get done. I feel blessed.”

Taco Inc. Owner and Executive Chairman John Hazen White Jr., the 2023 Manufacturing Champion, said Wednesday manufacturing is a “true creator” of wealth and jobs within Rhode Island, and to be part of it is “a blessing.” Hazen White also said he believes that the greatest blessing one can be given is to “share time with others.”

- Advertisement -

“It doesn’t matter if it’s our family members or co-workers or friends, a waiter or waitress, everybody has a story,” Hazen White said. “If we become quiet and listen, those stories are very interesting. I always thought that when I heard them were far more interesting than mine. It’s so precious as is life.”

Pickell and Hazen White were among 10 honorees recognized Wednesday for their efforts in the manufacturing sector both in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. About 200 people attended the awards dinner held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.

A special section highlighting all the honorees will publish in PBN’s Nov. 10-23 print edition.

The other companies and organizations honored Wednesday were:

Groov-Pin Corp. , for Overall Excellence at a Midsize Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Midsize Manufacturer Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Inc. , for Overall Excellence at a Large Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at a Large Manufacturer Amgen Rhode Island , for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer

, for Overall Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer Community College of Rhode Island , for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity

, for Excellence in Workforce Development & Productivity Igus Inc. , for Excellence in Green Manufacturing

, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing AstroNova Inc. , for Excellence in Lean Management

, for Excellence in Lean Management Atlantic Paper & Supply , for Manufacturing Supplier

, for Manufacturing Supplier Plants to Food LLC, for Emerging Manufacturer

Polaris MEP was the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2023 Manufacturing Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island, Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP and Gallo | Thomas Insurance were the partner sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.