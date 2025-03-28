Pilates studio brings self-improvement workouts to Charlestown

By
-
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: CBX Pilates owner Deborah McElkenny in her Charlestown studio. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: CBX Pilates owner Deborah McElkenny in her Charlestown studio. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

After having three children in three years, Deborah McElkenny was searching for a way to get her mind and body back in shape. That’s when she took a Pilates class and never looked back. “I found Pilates and I fell in love with it,” McElkenny said. After several classes, McElkenny noticed she not only felt

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display