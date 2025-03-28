Pilates studio brings self-improvement workouts to Charlestown

After having three children in three years, Deborah McElkenny was searching for a way to get her mind and body back in shape. That’s when she took a Pilates class and never looked back. “I found Pilates and I fell in love with it,” McElkenny said. After several classes, McElkenny noticed she not only felt

After having three children in three years, Deborah McElkenny was searching for a way to get her mind and body back in shape. That’s when she took a Pilates class and never looked back. “I found Pilates and I fell in love with it,” McElkenny said. After several classes, McElkenny noticed she not only felt physically stronger but was more flexible and had a better mood. It made such a difference that McElkenny wanted to share it with others and became an instructor 17 years ago. She opened a studio in South Kingstown over 10 years ago but sold it in 2018. McElkenny continued teaching and after a few local studios closed, she decided to open her own, CBX Pilates, in Charlestown in August 2024. CBX, or Coastal BodyworX, offers several different types of reformer Pilates, which uses a machine to isolate muscle groups, and barre classes for all levels. McElkenny has dozens of clients, including some with multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease. McElkenny says her goal is to continue teaching quality Pilates and sharing the benefits of the workout. “When you leave a Pilates class, you stand a little taller, feel stronger and your mood is elevated,” she said.