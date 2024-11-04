PILOT agreements bolster Providence’s Fitch bond rating

By
-
FITCH RATINGS upgraded Providence's General Obligation Bonds credit rating from an A to and A+, city officials announced on Nov. 1. / PBN PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – Following recent payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement negotiations, the city received an improved mark on its Fitch General Obligation Bonds rating, rising from an A to an A+ designation. The rating, which city officials announced on Nov. 1, measures a government, corporate, public, financial, leasing or sovereign entity’s ability to meet financial commitments. In a statement,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Financial Stability for Your Construction Business

Historically, the construction industry has not been immune to economic volatility. In recent years, COVID-19…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display