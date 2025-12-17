Pina named new director of R.I. Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty

Providence – Alisha A. Pina has been chosen to be the next director and lead organizer of the Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty by unanimous vote of the organization’s executive committee.

“It is an honor to lead an organization that I have respected for many years,” Pina said.

The Rhode Island native is a former Providence Journal reporter, where she worked for more than 22 years, as well as a former communications director for the R.I. Department of Human Services.

Pina started her new role earlier this month and she is already hard at work planning the organization’s 18th annual Poverty Vigil. The vigil will be held on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. in the rotunda of the R.I. Statehouse.

“In our current climate, we all have a moral obligation to lead with love, compassion and forgiveness,” she said. “We also must act, and R.I. Interfaith is the organization that fights poverty with faith and understands diversity is an asset celebrated and created by God.”

Pina is board president of the Rosa Parks Community Resource Center in Providence and founder of Inner Wingspan LLC and IW Entertainment, which aim to help elevate nonprofits, campaigns, artists and others. Clients include or have included the Rhode Island Foundation, the Racial and Environmental Justice Committee, Rhode Island Coalition of Black Women, the Economic Progress Institute, the James Diossa for Treasurer campaign and this past legislative session’s Revenue for Rhode Islanders campaign.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.