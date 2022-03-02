Pinto named Providence’s 1st director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza Wednesday named Silas Pinto as the city’s first director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Pinto previously served as a faculty member in the Department of Education at Tufts University. While there, Pinto served as a co-director of the university’s Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Graduate Program.

“I am pleased to be able to amplify the work our city is already doing in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion through the new DEIB office,” Elorza said. “As the city’s first ever director, I know that Silas’ unique background and deep investment in Providence and our community make him an excellent fit to lead the city in this important work.”

Also Wednesday, Elorza named Lizzie Araujo director of the city’s Department of Art, Culture + Tourism, Janesse Muscatelli as city assessor and Emily Koo as director of sustainability.

- Advertisement -

Araujo joined the Department of Art, Culture + Tourism in 2014 and became deputy director in 2019. She has more than 30 years of experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, working in hospitality at Lupo’s on Westminster Street, serving as associate artistic director at AS220 and managing The Black Rep and Fete Music Hall in Olneyville.

Muscatelli has been with the city of Providence since 2015, serving first as deputy tax assessor and most recently as acting tax assessor.

Koo previously served as strategy manager in the city’s Office of Sustainability. Her recent nonprofit experience spans the areas of affordable housing, urban agriculture, renewable energy and land conservation.

“[Araujo, Muscatelli and Koo] have been passionate and hardworking members of our team since their first days with the city of Providence,” Elorza said. “I look forward to working with them in their new roles, all critical to the operations and vibrancy here at City Hall. I am confident that they will each go above and beyond to lead their teams and ensure that Providence is a city that works for all of its residents.”