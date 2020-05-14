Plan for new Brown University dorms to be reviewed May 19

PROVIDENCE – Brown University earlier this year announced it would build two buildings of residence halls on Brook Street, which will necessitate the removal of three residential buildings and a single-story commercial building.

The plan is expected to be brought before the Providence City Plan Commission at its May 19 meeting.

The proposal would add 130,000 square feet of living space for students in two buildings, at 250 Brook St. The new structures will accommodate 375 students starting in the fall of 2022, if approved, according to a Brown announcement.

The structures will be located on the Brown campus but the removal of the buildings requires city approval.

The nonprofit Providence Preservation Society, in a recent newsletter, said it believes the university can successfully mitigate the loss of the five structures if it relocates a residential structure at 245 Brook St. that dates to 1895.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.