Plant City X to open in Warwick

WARWICK – Plant City, a popular food hall in Providence that features vegan meals, will expand into Warwick.
The restaurant company will open a new Plant City X location in a former Burger King restaurant at 70 Centerville Road in the Apponaug neighborhood.
Unlike the main vegan food hall, which opened in Providence in 2019, Plant City X is an offshoot that will feature a drive-thru. The restaurant company opened its first Plant City X drive-thru location in Middletown in January.
The lease for the Warwick location was negotiated by Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the property owner, Jan Co. Central Inc.
Plant City will announce the opening date on its social media. The vegan food hall company was represented by MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
