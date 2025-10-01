‘Playhouse’ on Prices Neck Cove in Newport sells for $10.4M

"THE PLAYHOUSE" at 294 Ocean Ave. in Newport ecently sold for $10.4 million, marking the city's fourth-highest property sale this year. / COURTESY HOGAN ASSOCIATES CHRISTIE’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE

NEWPORT – The two-floor, 3,553-square-foot estate at 294 Ocean Ave. recently sold for $10.4 million, marking the city’s fourth-highest property sale this year. The “Playhouse” property at sits on Prices Neck Cove, which representing firm Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate describes as “one of the Atlantic’s most scenic inlets” and a “majestic oceanfront setting.”

