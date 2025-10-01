‘Playhouse’ on Prices Neck Cove in Newport sells for $10.4M

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

NEWPORT – The two-floor, 3,553-square-foot estate at 294 Ocean Ave. recently sold for $10.4 million, marking the city's fourth-highest property sale this year.

NEWPORT – The two-floor, 3,553-square-foot estate at 294 Ocean Ave. recently sold for $10.4The "Playhouse" property at sits on Prices Neck Cove, which representing firm Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate describes as "one of the Atlantic’s most scenic inlets" and a "majestic oceanfront setting." The property was designed in a collaboration between architects Irving Gill and Frederick Law Olmsted. The home dates back to approximately 1902 and has been "completely rebuilt," Hogan Associates said in its sale announcement. The oceanfront property has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with a detached garage and guest house. The home also features an open-plan interior, panoramic views from the master bedroom, a chef's kitchen, a pool and a spa area. “From the moment we stepped through the original fieldstone arch into the sun-filled great room, it was clear the Playhouse’s craftsmanship is truly unmatched," selling agent Tammy Bass said in a statement. "I’m absolutely thrilled for my buyer to call this iconic retreat home.” Dave Huberman and Mike Sweeney of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty represented the property's seller, Delaware-based Boomerang Acquisition LLC. Hogan Associates, which announced the sale on Tuesday, represented the buyers, Magothy Investments LLC of Delaware. The property last sold in Sept. 2024 for $9.9 million, when it was purchased by Boomerang Acquisition LLC from the Forest E. Patten Revocable Trust. City records show that the trust had acquired the property in 2018 for $6.9 million.

The property was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $8.6 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PHN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.