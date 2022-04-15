Pleas to fix R.I.’s ‘broken’ behavioral health system

By
-
SOLUTION NEEDED: Susan E. Enck, a licensed clinical psychologist at Brown Medicine’s Warwick Primary Care, says the mental health system was near its breaking point before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s in crisis. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
SOLUTION NEEDED: Susan E. Enck, a licensed clinical psychologist at Brown Medicine’s Warwick Primary Care, says the mental health system was near its breaking point before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s in crisis. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, treatment providers, advocates and lawmakers are calling for Rhode Island to confront its problems with access to mental health care. Despite a federal law called the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act that’s meant to prevent such problems, barriers to psychological treatment in Rhode Island make…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display