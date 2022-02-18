Plenty of challenges ahead, but which to solve first?

THE FORECASTERS: Panelists participating in PBN’s Economic Trends Summit on Feb. 10 discuss what the future holds for Rhode Island’s economy. Clockwise from top left are PBN Editor Michael Mello, who served as moderator; Thomas Sweeney, owner of Sweeney Real Estate and Appraisal; Jeffrey Diehl, CEO and executive director for the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank; Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed income research for Strategas Research Partners; Elizabeth “Betty” Robson, CEO of J.F. Moran Co.; and Craig Pickell, chairman and CEO of Bullard Abrasives Inc.
Inflation. Supply chain bottlenecks. Worker shortages. The pandemic-induced fires are spreading fast, and companies are struggling to figure out which ones to put out first. Local business leaders detailed how these economic challenges have upended operations as a part of Providence Business News’ Economic Trends Summit, held virtually on Feb. 10. The two-hour event, attended…

