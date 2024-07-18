Plumb named new CEO of Starkweather & Shepley

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. on Thursday named Peter C. Plumb its new CEO. Plumb, who joined the firm in 2009, will succeed Lawrence E. Keefe, who announced his retirement earlier this year after working at the firm for 39 years, including the last seven as the top executive. Chairman Andrew J.

PROVIDENCE –

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. on Thursday named Peter C. Plumb its new CEO.

Plumb, who joined the firm in 2009, will succeed Lawrence E. Keefe, who announced his retirement earlier this year after working at the firm for 39 years, including the last seven as the top executive.

Chairman Andrew J. Fotopulos in a statement said Plumb’s elevation “underscores our commitment to continuity and strategic leadership.”

“As Starkweather & Shepley looks towards the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to uphold our legacy of excellence while adapting to meet the needs of its clients, associates, and communities,” he said.

Plumb has served has served in key leadership positions during his tenure with Starkweather & Shepley including being appointed to the board of directors in 2015, named a trustee in 2017 and chief operating officer in 2018.

Also on Thursday, the firm also added board member and president of Custom House Risk Advisors Elizabeth A. Lowe and current CFO Richard W. Anderson as trustees.

With 169 Rhode Island-based employees, the privately held firm has annual revenues of nearly $80 million, according to the firm, with more than 300 associates in 15 offices throughout the country.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com

“We are privileged to welcome Elizabeth and Richard as Trustees,” said Andrew J. Fotopulos, chairman of Starkweather & Shepley. “Their expertise and dedication have been and will continue to be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the insurance industry. Likewise, Peter’s appointment as CEO underscores our commitment to continuity and strategic leadership. As Starkweather & Shepley looks towards the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to uphold our legacy of excellence while adapting to meet the needs of its clients, associates and communities.”