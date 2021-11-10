Poets & Quants: Bryant University’s online MBA program ranked No. 28 in U.S.

SMITHFIELD – A national graduate-business-education news outlet has ranked Bryant University’s professional MBA online program as being among the best in the country.

According to Poets & Quants’ annual Best Online Programs of 2022, Bryant’s such program was ranked No. 28 overall out of the 52 nationwide colleges that appeared in the news outlet’s ranking this year with a score of 65.6 out of 1000. The rankings were based on admission standards, academic experience and career outcomes.

The University of Southern California (Marshall), with a score of 100, was named the top online MBA in the country by the news outlet.

In a statement Wednesday, Bryant College of Business Dean Madan Annavarjula said the university is pleased with the professional MBA online program’s success on a national level after it was launched only three years ago.

“With our world-class faculty, a reputation for excellence in business education, and a top-notch delivery team led by Associate Dean Diya Das, the program is attracting top students from all over the country and the world,” Annavarjula said.

Bryant’s online MBA program ranked No. 17 in the career outcomes category with a score of 61.6; No. 34 in admissions rankings at 68.1; and No. 38 in academic experience with a score of 61.4, according to Poets & Quants.

