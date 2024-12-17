Poets&Quants places Bryant University No. 16 in annual online MBA rankings

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s online MBA programming remains among the best such programs in the country in the eyes of Poets&Quants.
The local university was ranked No. 16 overall in the online education news outlet’s annual Best Online MBA Programs In The U.S. For 2025 rankings, released Dec. 15. Bryant moved up eight spots in Poets&Quants’ rankings from a year ago.
Poets&Quants ranked 57 colleges and universities across the U.S. based on admission standards, academic experience and career outcomes. Bryant, which also ranked No. 1 in admission standards and No. 22 in career outcomes, was the only Rhode Island-based higher-education institution noted in the rankings.
Poets&Quants says the strengths of Bryant’s online MBA programs include the programs having a significantly humanized approach to online learning, such as small class sizes, small group projects and a highly relational faculty; a structure grounded in the science of adult learning and design thinking methodologies: continuously improved to meet the needs of high-achieving professionals and to maximize engagement; and a “real-world focus,” with required work experience and learning tasks that authentically reflect practical application.
“The quality of our Online MBA is a testament to the bold goals and collaborative drive of our College of Business faculty, whose dedication continues to set new standards of excellence,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement. “I'm proud of this recognition and the proven impact of their work.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.