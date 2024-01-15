Point32Health expands portfolio with dental, vision offerings

CANTON, Mass. – Point32Health Services Inc., parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, announced it has expanded its portfolio to include Point32Health Dental and Vision.

The new dental and vision products will be offered to Harvard Pilgrim’s commercial clients with 51 or more eligible members in July 2024, according to a news release.

“As Point32Health continues to evolve, our portfolio of products and services are also growing to support employers’ interest in offering comprehensive benefits to current and prospective employees,” said Phil Barr, president, markets, at Point32Health. “We believe strongly that our new dental and vision products will deliver greater value to our employer clients with more opportunities to support their workforce.”

The Point32Health Dental products will include:

Broad coverage for preventive, restorative and orthodontia services.

Convenient access to care from 350,000 dental locations through one of the largest preferred provider organization, or PPO, networks nationwide.

The Point32Health Vision products will include:

Benefits for exams, lenses and frames.

Benefits may be used at national retailers, as well as independent and online providers.

The expansion is designed to allow employers the opportunity to offer more-convenient benefit packages through a single carrier, instead of managing multiple partners.

When combined with Harvard Pilgrim’s medical plans, employer clients can also access cost savings and bundled discounts.

Though the initial rollout only includes Harvard Pilgrim’s commercial clients, the goal is to eventually offer new products to other lines of business, according to the release.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.