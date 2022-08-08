Point32Health Foundation to award 3 R.I. groups total of $125K in grants

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island organizations are in line to receive a total of $125,000 in grants from the Point32Health Foundation, a joint group made up of the former Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation.

The money is part of $1 million in grants that the Point32Health Foundation is distributing to 16 nonprofits in Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Grants were awarded to diverse groups that are working for change and equality.

In Rhode Island, the Pawtucket-based AMOR Coalition, an alliance of grassroots organizations that are pushing for an end to hate crimes and police violence against people of color and minorities, will receive $25,000.

The Center for Southeast Asians will also get $25,000, while SISTA Fire, a network of women and nonbinary people of color, will be awarded $75,000.

“We are honored to support the important work these nonprofits are doing in promoting equity and making transformative societal changes,” said Cain Hayes, CEO and president of Point32Health Services Inc. and a member of the Point32Health Foundation board of directors. “They are addressing persistent inequities that affect almost every issue in society and we know these grants will have a positive impact in communities throughout the region.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.