Point32Health hosts annual volunteer week

PROVIDENCE – Workers at Point32Health Services Inc., the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, recently completed the company’s annual volunteer week.

More than 1,900 employees participated in the volunteer week, which ran from June 10-14. The volunteers spent more than 5,400 hours at almost 90 different projects in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine.

The volunteers helped organizations that offer services addressing social determinants of health, including boosting food, housing security and education, as well as improving neighborhoods, social supports and the environment.

In the Ocean State, 12 volunteers helped package food for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and 14 volunteers packed backpacks for students facing economic insecurity on Block Island for Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island.

