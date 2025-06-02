Point32Health names Gilligan CEO

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

On Monday, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan announced Patrick Gilligan will step in as CEO beginning June 16.

Cain A. Hayes stepped down in September to “pursue other opportunities.” Auen is executive chair of Point32Health’s board of directors and will work with Gilligan during the leadership transition.

“I'm excited to join Point32Health as its CEO at such a pivotal time in the health care industry,” Gilligan said. “As we enter this important next chapter for our organization, we will position Point32Health to perform at its full potential and to drive growth. Further, we will strengthen our unwavering commitment to empowering healthier lives for our members and communities.”

Most recently, Gilligan was a partner at CWH Advisors, a management consulting firm that only works with health care organizations. He has also served as chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Gilligan was also president of Indigo Insurance Services and CEO of Zaffre Investments – both subsidiaries of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts – and senior vice president of health systems alliance at CVS Health Corp.

Gilligan’s appointment comes after a national recruitment process overseen by the board’s selection committee.

“A New England native, Pat [Gilligan] has deep knowledge and decades of experience in health care insurance and in the health care industry, as well as an accomplished track record of success,” Auen said. “He is a proven leader and will help drive the changes needed to lead Point32Health through the unprecedented challenges the industry is facing. We are confident that Pat, supported by our senior leadership team, will take our organization forward to a successful future.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

