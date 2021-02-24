Polaris MEP offers free online ISO certification session for manufacturers

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP is offering a virtual overview of the ISO 9001-2015 certification process for manufacturers during a free webinar on Feb. 25 at noon.
Designed for small and midsized manufacturers, the certification is seen as a structure that improves customer confidence and provides a way for manufacturers to differentiate themselves in the marketplace, says Chris Cinieri, project manager with Polaris.
Cinieri will conduct the session with Amanda Reade Sturgeon of Reade Advanced Materials in East Providence, which achieved ISO certification after partnering with Polaris. They will cover the ins and outs of ISO 9001-2015, its benefits and what is needed to get certified.
The one-hour session is tailored for owners, managers, engineers and operations team members considering starting the certification process. Registration can be made here.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.