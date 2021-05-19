Polaris MEP presents manufacturing metrics with new data dashboard

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP, Rhode Island’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, has unveiled a new website feature: the Rhode Island Manufacturing Data Dashboard.

The dashboard provides access to information about the state’s manufacturing sector and offers immediate data points to anyone who needs it, such as legislators, media or job seekers.

“Polaris MEP’s mission is to be the resource for the Rhode Island manufacturing sector, which accounts for 10% of the state’s private workforce,” said Kathie Mahoney, Polaris MEP center director. “This dashboard supports that mission by providing easier access to data that can inform policy and inspire action.”

The dashboard provides objective data on how the sector is performing in eight main areas, including talent demand, talent supply, trade and industry mix. The data and underlying dashboard is managed by the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness, an independent nonprofit that updates the dashboard on a regular basis. CREC tracks indicators for every center in the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.