Polaris MEP, RIMA seek feedback on Manufacturing Workplace Readiness Playbook

PROVIDENCE – Last month Polaris MEP and the Rhode Island Manufacturing Association created a free, downloadable, interactive guide to help manufacturers stay safe and open for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manufacturing Workplace Readiness Playbook is an interactive guide that Polaris MEP and RIMA are billing as a living document that’s being updated as regulations and guidelines do. It has links to federal and state resources, answers to COVID-19-related questions, checklists that can helps businesses start virus-control plans and ideas based on what is working for other manufacturers in the state.

“Help us make this Playbook an even stronger resource,” said Polaris MEP in a blog post.

Playbook suggestions, questions and comments can be sent to info@polarismep.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.