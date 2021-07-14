Polaris MEP to offer Training Within Industry program for manufacturing supervisors

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP will host a weeklong program designed to help manufacturing supervisors strengthen relationships and reduce turnover using the Training Within Industry methodology.

The week of interactive, online classes promises the collaboration needed for continuous improvement; an inclusive methodology for “people problems”; creation of an inclusive work environment; and better attraction, training and retention of employees with no manufacturing experience.

The week is broken down into four sessions, with a review of workplace problems and application of the four-step method in the fifth session.

Cost of the course is $299 per person and participation is limited to 10 students. No more than two students are allowed from one manufacturing company.

This course is taught by Polaris MEP Project Manager Phil Ward, who is certified by the Training Within Industry Institute to train others in the Job Relations methodology.

With 35 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Ward is an innovative lean manufacturing leader, educator, facilitator and coach with global experience. Applying TWI methodologies, he developed an innovative Maintenance Bootcamp that helped improve the average availability of more than 400 machines by 7% in nine months at a wafer fabrication facility and lowered the average product cycle time by 25% by reducing the variability of preventative maintenance scheduling at an assembly/test facility.

The class begins on July 26 at noon. More information can be found here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.