Police investigating assault of 3 Lifespan health care workers

PROVIDENCE – Police are investigating three reports of aggravated assault at two Lifespan Corp. hospitals last month, according to a report from WPRI-TV CBS 12.

The incidents occurred at both Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals.

The first occurred at Rhode Island Hospital on Dec. 23. Ashley Tallo, 31, who was a visitor in the emergency department, allegedly pepper-sprayed a department technician after the employee refused to bring a wheelchair to help her husband get from the parking garage to the hospital, according to Providence police.

Tallo was arrested later at The Miriam Hospital after fleeing the scene. She was charged with a felony of assault on health care providers/emergency services medical personnel.

On Dec. 25, a patient assaulted a Rhode Island Hospital nurse while being moved to another room by security, police told WPRI-TV.

Then on Dec. 29, a patient at Hasbro Children’s Hospital assaulted a staff member after refusing to put on a hospital gown, according to police.

Dr. Dean Roye, interim president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals, said the hospitals are doing everything within their control to support patients and staff. But ultimately, “we need additional resources in the community that head-off crises before they occur.

“It’s a very challenging time in health care. We are seeing more people come to our hospitals amidst a behavioral health crisis than we have traditionally,” Roye said. “We cannot afford to lose anymore health care workers due to violence or otherwise. Our health care workers deserve to be recognized for the outstanding care they provide our communities.”

United Nurses and Allied Professionals President Lynn Blais told WPRI-TV that the union has worked for years to push legislation and hospital policies that keep nurses safe, including the 2021 Workplace Violence Act, but there’s still work to be done.

“There must be significantly stronger enforcement of our laws and recognition that there will be harsh penalties for those who commit acts of violence against nurses and other health care workers,” Blais said.

This was the not the first time a Lifespan health care worker was assaulted. In September, a patient attacked a male nurse in the psychiatric department at Rhode Island Hospital.