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© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
PROVIDENCE – Police were called Monday morning to disperse roughly two dozen protesters who briefly entered the lobby of the downtown Citizens Financial Group branch at One Citizens Plaza.
The action was part of an anti-ICE bank funding protest, demanding that the Providence-based bank stop financing private prison companies that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. No arrests were reported.
The group held a prayer circle and sing-along in the lobby while others picketed outside and handed out flyers, after a March 9 request for a meeting with the bank’s CEO went unanswered.
Alan Linov, a member of Northeast Action for Immigrant Justice and one of three delegates who tried to meet with Citizens CEO Bruce Van Saun on Monday, said the in-person visit was intended to get the bank’s attention after their earlier meeting request went ignored.
“A group of three of us spoke with someone upstairs, but they said they couldn’t meet with us," Linov said. "Meanwhile, others in the lobby were singing, praying and reading the names of people who have died in ICE custody this year.”
Linov specifically criticized Citizens’ financing of CoreCivic and The GEO Group, which operate private prisons and detention centers under contract with ICE.
“Citizens Bank presents itself as a bank that’s closely connected to the community, but right now it’s supporting the imprisonment and mistreatment of people in our communities,” Linov said. “We are not satisfied until Citizens stops funding these companies. This is a fight for the safety and humanity of our immigrant neighbors, and it’s everyone’s fight.”
The bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Monday’s protest is part of a broader campaign urging Citizens to divest from private prisons.
On March 7, about 100 protesters from the De‑ICE Citizens Bank Coalition, a separate Rhode Island and Massachusetts-based group, gathered outside Citizens’ East Side branch at 120 Waterman St. to target the same issue.
That protest was part of a larger regional campaign, with more than 60 actions across the eastern U.S., including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
Other major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Barclays, ended their relationships with private prison operators in 2019.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.