Police respond after anti-ICE protesters enter Citizens Bank lobby in Providence

By
-
ANTI-ICE protesters briefly entered the downtown Citizens branch lobby Monday, prompting a police response. / COURTESY OF NORTHEAST ACTION FOR IMMIGRANT JUSTICE

PROVIDENCE – Police were called Monday morning to disperse roughly two dozen protesters who briefly entered the lobby of the downtown Citizens Financial Group branch at One Citizens Plaza. The action was part of an anti-ICE bank funding protest, demanding that the Providence-based bank stop financing private prison companies that contract with U.S. Immigration and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display