Poll: McKee leads Kalus by 13 percentage points, Fung has slight edge over Magaziner

PROVIDENCE – Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee has a decisive 13 percentage-point lead over Republican competitor Ashley Kalus, according to a new poll by WPRI-TV CBS 12 and Roger Williams University released Thursday.

The sitting governor was supported by 45% of the 405 likely voters polled, a clear margin over Kalus, who had 32%, even with a 4.9% margin of error. However, 15% of voters still hadn’t made up their minds. Three independent candidates – Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz and Paul Rianna – each earned support from less than 3% of those polled.

Political Analyst Joe Fleming told WPRI that McKee’s support could be enough to win the five-way race, but also noted that Kalus could still come from behind with help from independent and undecided voters.

Meanwhile, Republican Allan Fung came out ahead in the U.S. House 2nd District Congressional Seat with support among 46% of the 254 likely voters, compared with the 40% who supported Democrat Seth Magaziner. (Independent candidate William Gilbert received just less than 4%). Still, Fung’s lead over Magaziner, the general treasurer, was within the 6% margin of error. Just less than 9% of voters who responded to the poll were still undecided.

The poll also asked voters their feelings about the state’s direction generally. Forty-five percent of those polled said they felt the state was headed in the wrong direction, compared with 34% who said it was headed in the right direction and 9% who said it had stayed the same.

Cost of living was the top election issue, named by 41.5% of voters surveyed, followed by abortion (13.9%) and education (10.9%).

The poll conducted by Fleming & Associates reflects responses from 402 likely voters who were surveyed by phone between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

The election is Nov. 8. Early voting starts Oct. 19.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.