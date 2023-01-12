Poll: McKee remains 4th-least popular governor in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee remains the fourth-least popular governor in the nation in a new Morning Consult poll released Thursday.

McKee’s approval rating from Rhode Island registered voters surveyed between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 was 47% and his disapproval rating was 40%. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown were below McKee at the bottom of the rankings.

McKee’s ranking hasn’t changed since the last time the poll was administered. In that survey, which was held between July 1 and Sept. 30, the Democratic governor had a 47% approval rating and his disapproval rating was 38%.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, stood at the top of the latest ranking with an 81% approval rating and 14% disapproval rating. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming and former Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker were second and third, respectively.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was the most popular Democratic governor, with a 60% approval rating and a 26% disapproval rating.

New England governor approval ratings:

Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott, Republican, 80%.

Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker, Republican, 73%.

Connecticut: Gov. Ned Lamont, Democrat, 60%.

New Hampshire: Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican, 59%.

Maine: Gov. Janet Mills, Democrat, 53%.

Rhode Island: Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Democrat, 47%.