Poll: McKee’s approval rating is 52%, still in bottom 10 among U.S. governors

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s job approval rating has increased slightly over the last few months, but he’s still in the bottom quarter of most-liked governors in the U.S. – and is the least-liked among the six New England states.

A new poll by Morning Consult released Monday that McKee’s approval rating was 52% between April 1 and June 30, up by a couple of percentage points from the previous poll back in April. At the beginning of the year, Morning Consult’s poll showed McKee’s popularity was at 47%.

Despite the increases in popularity percentages, McKee’s standing among the most-liked governors in the country is still low. He ranks tied for No. 40 with New Mexico’s Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of all 50 governors.

Vermont’s Phil Scott, a Republican, is the nation’s most popular governor with a 76% approval rating, according to the new poll. He’s one of three New England governors ranked in the top 10 – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire (tied for No. 3 with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, at 64%) and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut (tied for No. 9 with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, at 62%) are the other two.

- Advertisement -

Newly elected Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is in a three-way tie for No. 12 at 64% with Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Democrat Jared Polis of Colorado. Democrat Janet Mills of Maine is in a three-way tie for No. 15 at 59% with Republicans Bill Lee and Brian Kemp of Tennessee and Georgia, respectively, according to the poll.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.