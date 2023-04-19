Poll: McKee’s approval rating remains in bottom 10 among nation’s governors

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s approval rating is improving, but he remains among the bottom 10 in the nation, according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

McKee’s approval rating from Rhode Island registered voters surveyed between Jan. 1 and March 31 was 50% and his disapproval rating was 37%, leaving him 45th on the list. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reves, a Republican, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, Nebraska GOP Gov. Jim Pillen and Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, who ranked 50th, were below McKee at the bottom of the rankings.

Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s approval rating was 61%, tying him for seventh-most popular. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Maura Healey’s approval rating was 55%, leaving tied with two others in the middle of the pack.

McKee’s ranking changed since the last time the poll was administered. In that survey, which was held between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, the Democratic governor had a 47% approval rating and his disapproval rating was 40%. He was fourth from bottom among the nation’s governors in that poll.

- Advertisement -

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, remained at the top of the latest ranking with a 78% approval rating and 14% disapproval rating. Republican Govs. Mark Gordon of Wyoming and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire were second and third, respectively.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was the most popular Democratic governor, with a 63% approval rating and a 32% disapproval rating.