Poll: McKee’s job-approval rating lowest among New England governors

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s approval rating slightly improved quarter over quarter in 2024, but he still remains the least-liked governor across the six New England states, according to new data released Friday from Morning Consult.
The new poll shows that the state’s Democratic governor’s approval rating in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 44%, while his disapproval rating was 40% - the highest of all New England governors, both current and former. In the third quarter, McKee’s approval rating in the third quarter was 42%.
While both his approval and disapproval ratings got better over the second and third quarters, McKee’s latest job-performance rating is still down from the 49% approval/41% disapproval ratings from the start of last year.
The last time McKee’s approval rating was higher than 50% was in the second quarter of 2023, Morning Consult says, where he gained a 52% approval rating. McKee’s highest rating was in the third quarter of 2021 – 60% – around when he became interim governor after Gina M. Raimondo left Rhode Island to be the U.S. commerce secretary.
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott had the highest job-approval rating in the U.S. at 75%, while 18% disapproved, Morning Consult poll found. Former New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s job approval was at 65%, while 29% disapproved, according to the data organization.
Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s approval rating was at 63% and disapproval rating was 30%. Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s approval rating was at 60% while 29% disapproved. In Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills netted a 54% job-approval rating, per the Morning Consult, and a 39% disapproval rating.
