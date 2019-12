Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

While today’s economy appears strong following years of a rising stock market and solid gains by bonds, economists’ predictions of a recession could lead to a spike in lawsuits in 401(k) and 403(b) plans, especially when people lose their jobs or investment gains. Employers are already seeing increased litigation – often in the form of…