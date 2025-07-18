Pope declares baby’s survival at now-closed R.I. hospital a miracle

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Pope Leo XIV has deemed that a medical miracle happened in Rhode Island with the survival of an infant born in 2007 attributed to a 19th-century Spanish priest, according to recent report from the Catholic News Agency. It’s the first Vatican-approved miracle in the state. Pope Leo signed the decree on June 20,

PROVIDENCE

– Pope Leo XIV has deemed that a medical miracle happened in Rhode Island with the survival of an infant born in 2007 attributed to a 19

th

-century Spanish priest, according to recent report from the Catholic News Agency

Pope Leo signed the decree on June 20 , recognizing the medical miracle occurring at the since-closed Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island in Pawtucket the same day he declared 174 new martyrs, which included 50 French Catholics who died in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

The boy identified as “Tyquan” was not expected to survive after he was born prematurely on Jan. 14, 2007, not breathing, turning blue, and with

a slow heart rate, reported The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints , which oversees the process of beatification and canonization.

After showing no signs of improvement after an hour, the attending physician, who was Spanish, prayed to

the Rev. Salvador Valera Parra, a 19th-century Spanish priest.

The newborn recovered his heartbeat

and then spent 15 days i

n the neonatal intensive care unit at the Women & Infants Hospital with a diagnosis of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. Doctors were certain he would suffer serious developmental damage, such as cerebral palsy or intellectual disability, according to the report.

However, despite his clinical symptoms, the child showed spontaneous activity. Five days after the birth, he began to show progressive improvement in his neurological and behavioral status. A month and a half later, the baby was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit and transferred to Hasbro Children's Hospital following a descending colectomy due to narrowing of the sigmoid colon resulting from stage II necrotizing enterocolitis.

In April 2007, the infant was discharged, and subsequent checkups revealed psychomotor development that led him to speak at 18 months and walk at 2 years of age.

Tyquan continued to grow normally, leading a healthy, active life.

As a parish priest, Parra distinguished himself through many spiritual and social works, particularly during the cholera epidemics and earthquakes that caused destruction and deaths in 1863. He also actively collaborated in extinguishing the frequent fires and subsequently in raising funds to help the needy, according to his biography in the Dicastery.

Pope Leo’s decree makes Parra eligible for future beatification.

It's the first Vatican-approved miracle in the state.Memorial Hospital was closed by Care New England Health System in 2018 after it had struggled financially for years.