Pope Francis names Henning archbishop of Boston
Updated at 8:53 a.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 8:53 a.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
On June 1, 2023, Henning succeeded Bishop Thomas J. Tobin, who retired after leading the Providence church for 18 years.Tobin presented the letter to Pope Francis when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 on April 1, 2023, as required by the Catholic church, which was accepted in June. Henning first began as the diocese’s coadjutor bishop after a ceremony in January 2023. Henning previously was the auxiliary bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre in Rockville Centre, N.Y., the last four years. He has also been active in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“Over the last two years, you may have noticed that I usually have something to say. I regret that in this instance, I do not feel that I can find the words to express my sorrow in leaving the Church of Providence,” Henning said in a statement to WPRI-TV CBS 12. “In so many ways and moments, you have welcomed me into your churches, homes, and hearts. Your resilience in the face of challenges, your commitment to family and community, and your abiding faith in Jesus have lifted me and taught me. I am ever in your debt.
“When I arrived in Rhode Island, I spoke about my delight in the state motto and the fact that I would now live in a state of hope,” he continued. “Having now visited communities across Rhode Island, I say with great certainty that it is you, the people of this beautiful state – you are that hope! I will never cease to pray for you, and I hope for your prayers for me.”When Henning learned in November that he would succeed Tobin in Rhode Island, he said then he had “a lot of learning” to do to understand his new home and plans to be a “spiritual migrant” as the diocese’s new leader. He also plans to take Pope Francis’ advice to be a “listening church.” “I hope to learn more about this state and the stories of its people,” Henning said. “I want to be able to walk with you and understand your faith and really receive that witness of faith.” (Update: Adds comment from Henning in 10th and 11th paragraphs) PBN staff contributed to this report.