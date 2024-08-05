Pope Francis names Henning archbishop of Boston 

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Sean O'Malley as archbishop of Boston and named the current bishop of Providence, Richard Henning, to replace him as leader of one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the United States.

The announcement from the Vatican didn't mention O'Malley's other main role as Francis' main adviser on fighting clergy sexual abuse as head of the pope's Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, suggesting he would remain in that capacity until a new commission leader is named.

St. John Paul II had tapped O'Malley to take over in Boston in 2003 at the height of the clergy sexual abuse scandal that had exploded there following an investigation by the Boston Globe newspaper. Revelations of years of abuse and coverups by the church led to the downfall of then-archbishop Cardinal Bernard Law, who resigned in disgrace in December 2002.

At age 80, O'Malley is five years beyond the normal retirement age for bishops.

Francis has long expressed his esteem for the Franciscan friar and selected him as a founding member of his core cardinal advisers, known as the C9.

In that role O'Malley advised Francis not only on child protection issues, but also helped design the reform of the Vatican bureaucracy.

On June 1, 2023, Henning succeeded Bishop Thomas J. Tobin, who retired after leading the Providence church for 18 years.

Tobin presented the letter to Pope Francis when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 on April 1, 2023, as required by the Catholic church, which was accepted in June. Henning first began as the diocese’s coadjutor bishop after a ceremony in January 2023.

Henning previously was the auxiliary bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre in Rockville Centre, N.Y., the last four years. He has also been active in the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“Over the last two years, you may have noticed that I usually have something to say. I regret that in this instance, I do not feel that I can find the words to express my sorrow in leaving the Church of Providence,” Henning said in a statement to WPRI-TV CBS 12. “In so many ways and moments, you have welcomed me into your churches, homes, and hearts. Your resilience in the face of challenges, your commitment to family and community, and your abiding faith in Jesus have lifted me and taught me. I am ever in your debt.

“When I arrived in Rhode Island, I spoke about my delight in the state motto and the fact that I would now live in a state of hope,” he continued. “Having now visited communities across Rhode Island, I say with great certainty that it is you, the people of this beautiful state – you are that hope! I will never cease to pray for you, and I hope for your prayers for me.”

When Henning learned in November that he would succeed Tobin in Rhode Island, he said then he had “a lot of learning” to do to understand his new home and plans to be a “spiritual migrant” as the diocese’s new leader. He also plans to take Pope Francis’ advice to be a “listening church.”

“I hope to learn more about this state and the stories of its people,” Henning said. “I want to be able to walk with you and understand your faith and really receive that witness of faith.”

(Update: Adds comment from Henning in 10th and 11th paragraphs) PBN staff contributed to this report.