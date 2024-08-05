Pope Francis names Henning archbishop of Boston 

Updated at 8:53 a.m.

By
-
POPE FRANCIS on Monday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Sean O'Malley as archbishop of Boston and named the current bishop of Providence, Richard Henning, to replace him as leader of one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the United States.  / COURTESY ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF PROVIDENCE

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Sean O’Malley as archbishop of Boston and named the current bishop of Providence, Richard Henning, to replace him as leader of one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the United States.  The announcement from the Vatican didn’t mention O’Malley’s other main

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR