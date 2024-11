We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Port of Davisville at Quonset Point is receiving an $11.25 million federal grant to improve terminal access, facilitate greater transport of large cargo, enhance security and free up land for future port expansion projects, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday. The funding from the Port Infrastructure Development Program administered by U.S.

NORTH KINGSTOWN

– The

Port of Davisville at Quonset Point is receiving an $11.25 million federal grant to improve terminal access, facilitate greater transport of large cargo, enhance security and free up land for future port expansion projects, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The funding from

the Port Infrastructure Development Program administered by U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. It will be utilized by the Quonset Development Corp. to relocate and consolidate the main port entrance gate and port operations facility to increase efficiency and improve terminal access, the lawmakers said.

The corporation also plans to build a new, 8.6-acre terminal [Terminal 6], which would facilitate greater transport of offshore wind components and other large cargo to available space further upland.

“This is another win for Rhode Island and a smart investment in modernizing Quonset Business Park and increasing economic activity and job creation at the Port of Davisville,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “These federal funds will improve and modernize the port’s infrastructure, improve security, build capacity for future smart growth, and spur future investments. Ultimately, it will lead to a safer, more efficient and productive port and stronger supply chains too.”

The funds will also support the new Frys Cove Road in order to provide further access to another 19.3 acres while creating increased coastal access for the public. A portion of the funds may also be used to enhance functionality in the port and provide the resiliency needed from sea-level rise due to climate change, as well as for general security upgrades, such as installing new lighting and cameras to increase port protection, ensuring the safety of employees and businesses on-site.

“This new funding will support major upgrades and expansions at the Port of Davisville, allowing us to continue to serve as a key offshore wind hub in the North Atlantic and one of the nation’s top auto importers and creating new, good-paying jobs,” said QDC Managing Director Steven J. King.

With this latest federal grant, QDC has now received $37.5 million in PIDP awards since 2019, including last year’s $3.88 million grant for a stern off-load ramp construction project; an $11.14 million grant that QDC used to revamp and reopen Pier 1 South; and a $11.25 grant to upgrade the port’s North Berth at Pier 1.

Located in the Quonset Business Park, the 235-acre Port of Davisville is the state’s only public port. The business park offers port, rail, air and ground transportation services that support over 230 businesses and about 14,000 jobs.