Portsmouth-based yacht company Hinckley names new CEO

PROVIDENCE

– The Hinckley Co., a luxury yacht builder and yacht service company headquartered in Portsmouth, has named

Gavin McClintock as its new CEO.

McClintock previously served as chief financial officer for Safe Harbor Marinas LLC, one of the largest owners and operators of marinas in the country. He was most recently the founder of the marina company Tidekeeper.

The Hinckley Co. purchased Hunt Yachts in 2013 and Morris Yachts in 2016.

“I am honored to join the Hinckley team and look forward to stewarding the company into this exciting next chapter,” McClintock said in a statement. “Hinckley’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship is unparalleled, and I am excited to join this talented crew to continue to build on its storied heritage while enhancing our customers’ experiences and upholding the standards that make Hinckley one of a kind.”

McClintock will succeed Geoffrey Berger, who has led Hinckley Yachts since 2020. Berger will remain with the company as a member of the board of directors.

“Berger’s leadership over the past five years has been instrumental in building a talented and dedicated team, fostering sustainable process improvements, and advancing Hinckley’s commitment to uncompromising quality,” the company said in its news release, “His lasting influence will continue to guide the company forward.”

Hinckley has been designing and building luxury yachts since 1928. The Hinckley Co. has about 650 employees, mostly on the East Coast. The company oversees Hinckley Yachts and Hinckley Yacht Services, which has 10 service, repair and storage facilities along the East Coast.