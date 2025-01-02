Portsmouth home overlooking Narragansett Bay sells for $1.16M

PORTSMOUTH – With a large wooden deck overlooking Narragansett Bay, a two-story home that was constructed in 1995 recently sold for $1.16 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The 296 West Shore Road home contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,680 square feet of living space.

The highlight of the home is the extensive deck across the front of the house wrapping around the side, with an exterior staircase leading down to the half-acre lawn, according to the real estate firm. Views also include Bristol Harbor, Mount Hope Bay and Warwick Neck.

The home’s second floor features an open floor plan with large windows and sliding doors that lead out to the 700-square-foot wooden deck, Residential Properties said.

The home was most recently valued by Portsmouth property assessors in 2024 as being worth $569,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Christine MacDonald and The Newport Group, of Coldwell Banker Realty. Residential Properties sales associate Lisbeth Cotter Herbst, of the firm’s Barrington office, represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Linda Lapointe, of Portsmouth, and it was purchased by James Tremblay and Patricia Tremblay, of Bristol.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.