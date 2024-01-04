Portsmouth home with direct view of Mount Hope Bridge sells for $1.3M

PORTSMOUTH – A 2,100-square-foot single-family home with a direct view of Mount Hope Bridge recently sold for $1.3 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The sale of the 30 Attleboro Ave. home, which is situated on the 11th hole of the Montaup Country Club, marks the highest sale of 2023 in the Common Fence Point neighborhood, according to Mott & Chace, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home, constructed in 2004, contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The contemporary-style house features a wood-shingle exterior, hardwood floors throughout the main living area and master bedroom, and two carpeted bedrooms.

The home, sited on a 0.27-acre lot, also comes with a circular driveway and two separate garages on each side of the entrance, according to Mott & Chace. The home features a 600-square-foot wooden deck, a 600-square-foot backyard paver patio, an outdoor refrigerator, a fire pit, a glass-enclosed propane fireplace, a built-in stereo in the living room and cathedral ceilings, the firm said.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation data, the home was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2023 as being worth $997,200.

The sellers were represented by Amy Doorley and Nicole Carstensen, both real estate salespersons for Mott & Chace, according to the firm.

The home was sold by Les Dunbar, of Siesta Key, Fla., according to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction. The property was purchased by Lisa Russo, of North Palm Beach, Fla., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.