Portsmouth home with private beach access sold for $3.3M, highest for town in five years

PORTSMOUTH – A four-bedroom home on nearly an acre of land, with access to a private beach, has sold for $3.3 million. It is the highest sale price in Portsmouth since 2015, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer.

The house, at 10 Sea Stones Dr., has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, mahogany porches and decks and an oversized master bedroom. It has a finished lower level and mature landscaping.

In addition to water views, it has deeded, private access to a special, secret beach, according to Kate Greenman, an agent for Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the seller.

Online town real estate records indicate the property was sold by Jeffrey A. Babka, who purchased the home in October 2011 for $2.15 million. The identity of the new owner was not immediately available as the deed had not been recorded.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.