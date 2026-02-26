Portsmouth waterfront estate sells for $6.6M, marking second-highest sale on record in town

PORTSMOUTH – A waterfront single-family home recently sold for $6.6 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The 272 Carnegie Harbor Drive home has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, according to the real estate firm. The property includes more than 10,000 square feet of living space and is located within the Aquidneck Club, the brokerage said.

The home was built in 2009 and features a two-story living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-concept floor plan and a chef’s kitchen, according to Mott & Chace. The primary suite includes a private balcony and spa-style bathroom, and each guest bedroom has an en suite bath. Outdoor features include an infinity pool, terraces and landscaped grounds with waterfront access.

According to data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service cited by the real estate firm, the sale represents the second-highest residential transaction on record in Portsmouth and the highest recorded in the town since 2023.

According to the Portsmouth property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2024 at a total value of $5.3 million, including $1 million for land and $4.3 million for improvements. The home is situated on 1.37 acres.

Alexandra Thursby of Mott & Chace represented the sellers. Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyer.

A copy of the warranty deed was not immediately available through the town’s online land records database. The property had been owned by Leonard Borow, of Portsmouth, since 2008.

