Portsmouth woman sentenced for $1M embezzlement, tax fraud

BOSTON – A Portsmouth woman was sentenced Tuesday for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer and failing to pay $261,000 in taxes on those funds.

Barbara Levy, 50, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to 32 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Levy was also ordered to pay $1.32 million in restitution, which includes $261,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

On Jan. 27, Levy pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

Levy worked as an office manager at a New Bedford-based company. Between December 2012 and October 2019, she forged 1,134 checks to herself from her employer’s bank accounts, totaling $1.06 million and deposited the funds into her own account or cashed them.

- Advertisement -

Levy hid her scheme by altering monthly bank statements and substituting the names of legitimate purported payees in place of her own name. Levy also failed to report the embezzled funds on her federal income tax returns, according to the Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s office.