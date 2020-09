Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the 13-year history of PBN’s biannual business survey, owners have tended to be more positive about the future of their own companies than about the state or national economies. And that makes sense, given their “inside” knowledge of their businesses and general lack of control over statewide or national issues. But that power of…