Pot shops need trained workforce

For any industry to grow, it needs a workforce pipeline. So it is with the state’s budding cannabis industry. Last year it employed more than 1,700, a 45% increase over 2022. Employers are already having difficulty finding knowledgeable workers for entry-level jobs. And the need will only increase when the state begins issuing 24 new retail licenses for recreational sales. “There is a tremendous knowledge gap” in the industry, said Johnson & Wales University professor Magnus Thorsson, who co-founded the school’s Cannabis Entrepreneurship Program. The good news is local training programs are ramping up to feed the cannabis pipeline. A new 45-hour training program at the Community College of Rhode Island had more than 370 applicants for 15 entry-level slots. Expansion plans include training in more advanced cultivation, processing and production. “What the industry needs is a standard operating procedure,” Thorsson said. That includes training workers in the basics before they are hired, to help professionalize a workforce set to grow.