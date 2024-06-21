Pot shops need trained workforce

By
-

For any industry to grow, it needs a workforce pipeline. So it is with the state’s budding cannabis industry. Last year it employed more than 1,700, a 45% increase over 2022. Employers are already having difficulty finding knowledgeable workers for entry-level jobs. And the need will only increase when the state begins issuing 24 new

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display