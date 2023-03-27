Powers named new R.I. GOP chairman

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island GOP has a new chairman.

The Republican State Central Committee elected Joe Powers Saturday at its nominating convention at the Event Factory in Warwick. The 52-year-old Powers is a Rhode Island native who has worked in sales, marketing and advertising for more than 20 years and served in in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Powers will succeed former state party chairwoman Sue Cienki, who served for two terms before departing to become the Rhode Island National Republican committeewoman. The committee on Saturday also elected Jessica Drew-Day as first vice chairwoman, and Niyoka Powell as second vice chair.

A 1994 graduate of Rhode Island College, Powers is CEO of Foundation Investments Inc., a Cranston-based a real estate investing and renovation company, according to his LinkedIn profile. He ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Frank S. Lombardi, D-Cranston, for the District 26 Senate seat in 2022.

- Advertisement -

The state GOP currently holds no federal or statewide offices and has 14 of the General Assembly’s 113 legislative seats. With the state preparing for a special election in the First Congressional District to replace Rep. David N. Cicilline, it remains unclear if and when the R.I. GOP will announce a Republican candidate. Powers did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday.

During a video recording of Saturday’s convention posted to YouTube, Powers in his acceptance speech said the party is now “on the forefront of a real red wave.”

“We are going to make sure we put the right candidates forward. And we are going to make sure they are ready and prepared,” he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com