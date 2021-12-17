Poyant Welcomes Susan Poyant as New Director of Human Resources & Safety

Poyant, a sign manufacturer, and branding specialist serving local, regional, and national organizations, has named Susan Poyant, Director of Human Resources & Safety. In her role, Susan is responsible for all Human Resources activity including recruitment, career performance planning and development, employee safety, HR information systems, compensation planning, etc.

Susan joins Poyant with 35 years of experience as a human resource professional having started in the electrical utility industry, then Amica Insurance and most recently retiring from Acushnet Company. Susan holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Rivier College and has been certified by the Society of Human Resources Professional as both a Compensation Professional and Global Compensation Professional.