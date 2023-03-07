PPAC’s 2023-24 schedule kicks off Sept. 9 with ‘Funny Girl’

PROVIDENCE – Ten productions will take the Providence Performing Arts Center’s stage as part of the theater’s upcoming 2023-24 season, beginning Sept. 9 with “Funny Girl.”

PPAC CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton on Tuesday announced the theater’s schedule, themed “A Sparkling Season of Broadway Gems,” which includes six shows as part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series and three as part of the Encore Series.

The season’s schedule kicks off with the national tour launch of the revival of “Funny Girl,” Sept. 9-16, which features one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.”

Other Broadway hits that are part of the Taco/White Family Foundation series are “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Frozen,” and “Company.”

The Encore Series will feature the ever-popular “The Book of Mormon,” the holiday classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” and “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.”

The full schedule, and dates include:

Funny Girl , Sept. 9-16

, Sept. 9-16 Johnny Mathis – The voice of Romance Tour , Sept. 23

, Sept. 23 Mrs. Doubtfire , Oct. 25-30

, Oct. 25-30 The Book of Mormon , Oct. 31-Nov. 5

, Oct. 31-Nov. 5 How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical , Nov. 28-Dec. 3.

, Nov. 28-Dec. 3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical , Dec. 19-31

, Dec. 19-31 Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations , 23-28, 2023

23-28, 2023 To Kill a Mockingbird , Feb. 6 -11

, Feb. 6 -11 Frozen , March 7-17, 2023

, March 7-17, 2023 Company, April 23-28, 2023

PPAC said subscribers will receive renewal packets in the next few weeks and have until May 5 to renew their subscriptions.