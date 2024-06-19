PPL Foundation awards $232K to 17 local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The PPL Foundation, the fundraising arm of Rhode Island Energy’s parent company PPL Corp., recently awarded $232,400 to 17 local nonprofits, including two local colleges, that are working to improve individuals’ well-being across the Ocean State.

The foundation says the Empowering Communities grants program, which administered its first round of grants for this year recently, supports organizations across communities served by Rhode Island Energy. The program funds organizations focused on education; diversity, equity and inclusion; and sustainable communities, the foundation says.

These investments, the foundation says, will support various initiatives, including basic necessities for temporary housing, literacy improvement programs, youth development and employment, early college access and out-of-school programs, from STEM-based education, including science, technology, engineering and math, to urban environmental initiatives.

The grants range from $5,000 to $25,000. The organizations that received funding are:

Aquidneck Community Table

Brown University

DownCity Design

FirstWorks

South County Habitat for Humanity

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Leadership Rhode Island

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

New England Institute of Technology

Newport Tree Conservancy

Project Green Schools

Providence After School Alliance

Rhode Island Afterschool Network

Rhode Island KIDS COUNT

Roots 2Empower

Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre

Young Voices

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.