Prairie-style home in College Hill area of Providence sells for $2.75M

PROVIDENCE – A 7,300-square-foot Prairie-style home on College Hill that was constructed in 1903 recently sold for $2.75 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 67 Manning St. home has eight bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The sale is one of the 12 highest single-family home sales to take place in Providence in 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The exterior of the home is clad in brick and stucco, with classic architectural details, along with a large front porch, wide columns and heavy eaves, the real estate firm said.

The interior of the home features preserved, original details, including beamed ceilings, raised paneled walls, leaded glass windows and wood floors.

A living room and a library share back-to-back fireplaces and large windows, while a side porch leads out to a wood deck, stone terrace and lush garden, the firm said.

The dining room features bay windows, raised paneling and beamed ceilings. The butler’s pantry leads to an eat-in kitchen with a large island, stone counters, top-tier appliances and a breakfast nook overlooking the garden, the firm said.

The home also features a home office and a finished basement.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $2.9 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.26 acres of land alone was valued at $807,600.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented both sides of the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by David Ward and Abbot Stranahan, of Providence, and it was purchased by Christopher Kilmer and Crystal Gandrud, of Cambridge, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.