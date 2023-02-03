Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
- Subscriber Only
- Cover Story
- Economy
- Economic Activity
- Government
- News Story
- People
- Personnel
- Print Featured
- Small Business
- Workplace
Preppin’ for RECESSION. PBN survey: Talk of a coming downturn is taking toll on confidence
If and when the country will slip into a recession depends on who you ask, but the gloom is already settling over Rhode Island companies nonetheless, according to Providence Business News’ 2023 Winter Business Survey. Only one of every three business owners and executives who responded to the biannual survey expect to see improvements in…