Preserve Rhode Island to honor various projects at annual Rhody Awards

PROVIDENCE – Ten projects and individuals will be recognized for their historic preservation and beneficial impacts to the community by Preserve Rhode Island at the nonprofit’s annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation on Oct. 15.

Preserve Rhode Island says this year’s honorees – five for preservation projects, two homeworker awards, a stewardship award, a community impact award and the Antoinette F. Downing Volunteer Award – will have their work celebrated that supports low-income housing, stimulates local economies and protects landmarks for future generations.

The honorees are:

Preservation Projects

Unity Park LLC in Bristol: Transforming the former National Rubber Co. building into a commercial complex.

Transforming the former National Rubber Co. building into a commercial complex. Broadmoor in Narragansett: Preserving the 1896-era colonial revival summer cottage from demolition.

Preserving the 1896-era colonial revival summer cottage from demolition. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth: Restoring the historic Gothic revival church to its original design while installing upgrades to have the church comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Restoring the historic Gothic revival church to its original design while installing upgrades to have the church comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Copley Chambers in Providence: Turned the former rooming house into 26 apartments and support services for young adults.

Turned the former rooming house into 26 apartments and support services for young adults. Paragon Mill in Providence: Converting the former mill building into mixed-use residential and commercial space.

Homeowner Awards

Jeff and Abby Boal: Restored Fox Hill Farm, a colonial farmhouse in Jamestown, to have it become an active farm raising sheep, cattle and chickens, growing vegetables and making hard cider and honey.

Restored Fox Hill Farm, a colonial farmhouse in Jamestown, to have it become an active farm raising sheep, cattle and chickens, growing vegetables and making hard cider and honey. Natasha Harrison and Ben Randall: Restored the 1970-era modernist International Lead and Zinc Research Organization House, or ILZRO House, in Foster.

Community Impact Award

Haus of Glitter in Providence: The Heal Esek Hopkins Initiative engaged with more than 15,000 participants in workshops, performances and other community events to redirect this historic resource and find innovative ways to bring healing, reparations and new meaning in historic preservation.

Stewardship Award

City of Pawtucket: Restored the 1895-era Loof Carousel in Slater Park.

Antoinette F. Downing Volunteer Award

J. Hogue: Created ArtinRuins, a website dedicated to documenting endangered buildings throughout the state.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.