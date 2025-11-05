Preserve RI accepting applications for 2026 grants to care for historic buildings

PROVIDENCE – Preserve Rhode Island is accepting applications for its 2026 grant round.

In cooperation with The 1772 Foundation, the organization will distribute matching grants of up to $10,000, specifically to nonprofit organizations that own or lease a historic building, to repair or upgrade the building.

The funds can support work from exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration to upgrades or installation of fire detection, lightning protection and security systems. Grants can also be used for repairs or restoration of porches, roofs and windows; structural foundation and sill repair or replacement; and chimney and masonry repointing.

Organizations that wish to be considered must submit a Letter of Interest by Dec. 1. If organizations make it to the next round, they will be invited to submit a full application.

Applicants may be asked to submit a cyclical maintenance plan, condition assessment, restoration plan, or stewardship plan that has been prepared or updated within the last five years. If an appropriate plan does not exist, the foundation will consider providing support for the development of a plan on a case-by-case basis.

Over the last six years, funding granted from this program has provided $700,000 to 90 rehabilitation and restoration projects throughout the state.

Preserve RI is a nonprofit that has advocated for historic sites for almost 70 years. It provides guidance for local preservation groups, finds new uses for threatened buildings and runs public programs at Lippitt House Museum in Providence.

The 1772 Foundation works nationally by partnering with statewide organizations such as Preserve RI to award one-for-one matching grants to nonprofits for capital repairs to historic buildings.

“The 1772 Grant Program not only helps support nonprofits doing great work in historic buildings but strengthens communities and stimulates local economies by encouraging the protection and revival of historic buildings and places,” said Sheryl Hack, executive director of Preserve RI.

To be eligible, organizations must have a 501(c)(3) IRS designation, closed any previously awarded matching grants, and either own the property or have a long-term lease arrangement. Buildings currently used as schools or houses of worship are not eligible. For additional details, visit www.preserveri.org/1772-grants.

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.