Preserve Sporting Club & Residences developing 26 Cozy Cabin village units

RICHMOND – The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences on Kingstown Road, which opened the Hilltop Lodge Suites on Aug. 6, will be expanding to include 26 Cozy Cabin village units, which are currently in the preliminary building phase.

The Cozy Cabins will range from 450 square feet to 1,500 square feet and will be situated on the property’s 3,500-acre estate, which features shops, restaurants, guest lodging and a spa as part of a self-contained community with outdoor sporting activities such as golf, fishing, hunting and swimming.

A membership is required to purchase a home at the Preserve, which includes a one-time initiation fee ranging between $15,000 and $300,000. Homeowners can enter the resort’s lodging rental program, allowing them to earn 50% of income generated from the use of their home by visitors. Ownership also includes private dining in the Main Lodge, special member events and access to member-only amenities and activities.

“We have more interest in our real estate now than we did pre-pandemic, but what is notable is that a subset of our buyers are coming from as far as the West Coast,” said Paul Mihailides, chairman of the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences. “We saw an uptick of buyers from cities across the country who are choosing the Preserve for their first and second homes.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.