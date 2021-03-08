Preserve Sporting Club & Residences has condo sales of $3.2M and $2.7M

RICHMOND – Two homes have sold in the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences development in the past month, one for $3.2 million and another for $2.7 million, according to town real estate records.

A news release from the Preserve Sporting Club reported that the two transactions – the first at $1,478 per square foot and the second at $1,529 per square foot – are among 12 recent sales that had per-square-foot prices exceeding $1,000.

The homes are in the Laurel Ridge neighborhood, a gated community which consists of luxury, free-standing homes that are sold as condominiums.

The property at 87 Kingstown Road, M1, sold for $3.2 million on Feb. 19. The home was built in 2019 and has three stories. It includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Additional features are an office, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a wrap-around deck. The buyer was Daniel Eastman, of Connecticut, according to town real estate records.

- Advertisement -

The property at 87 Kingstown Road, M3, sold for $2.7 million on Jan. 28. This home, also built in 2019, has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a bonus room adjoining the main house. This property also has a stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings in the family room. The buyer was Taylor Lukof, of New Jersey, according to Richmond real estate records.

The Preserve was developed as a wilderness retreat for outdoor enthusiasts, according to a news release. It is located on 3,500 acres in Richmond and offers four-season, upscale activities for members who join its Preserve Club.

These amenities include an 18-hole golf course, tennis on clay and grass courts, a zip-line center, mountain biking and a rock-climbing wall. The preserve also has an underground shooting facility, 3-D archery and sporting clay shooting courses.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com